May 2, 1939
– March 8, 2021
Funeral services for Merlin Leroy Guy, 81, were held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Brayton, with Pastor Joshua Farrell officiating. Interment was in the Pleasant Hill Bowman Chapel Cemetery in rural Guthrie County, at 1:30 p.m. Casket bearers were Brett Guy, Trent Guy, Logan Guy, David Niklasen, Alan Linden, and John Nissen. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon was in charge of the arrangements.
Merlin Leroy Guy, the son of Glen and Iva (Miller) Guy, was born May 2, 1939, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, and died March 8, 2021, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 81 years, 10 months, and 6 days.
Merlin was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Elk Horn. He attended country school in Greeley Township and later the Elk Horn Community Schools and the Exira Community Schools graduating with the Exira High School Class of 1957.
On Aug. 26, 1960, he was united in marriage to Betty Feddersen at the Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. They were blessed with two sons, Bryan and Gary. Merlin worked various jobs prior to going to work for the State of Iowa Department of Transportation maintenance shop in Hamlin. He was a friend of the community maintaining the highways in and around Audubon County. After retiring from the DOT after over 35 years of service, Merlin worked part time for the Egyptian Vault Company in Lake View, where he helped deliver and set vaults until his health concerns prevented him from his work.
Merlin accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, demonstrating a great example of hard work and faithfulness. Merlin was a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Brayton where he served as a trustee, usher and groundskeeper for many years. He loved to serve the Lord and was a friend to many as he enjoyed visiting with all that he met.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Meinhard and Henny Feddersen.
Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Guy of Audubon; his sons, Bryan and wife Linda Guy of Atlantic, and their children, Jill and husband David Niklasen and their children Zade, Aspen and Tate of Walnut, and Alan and wife Meagan Linden and their son Hawk of Joplin, Mo.; Gary and wife Dawn Guy and their sons, Brett, Trent and Logan of Ankeny, many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
