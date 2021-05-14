Melva Stone will celebrate her 101st birthday May 14 at the Friendship Home. Melva and her husband, Sievert raised five sons, Verlyn, Lyle, Dale, Gary and Roger in the Viola area.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 61%
- Feels Like: 55°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 55°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:00:45 AM
- Sunset: 08:32:20 PM
- Dew Point: 44°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 94%
Sunrise: 06:00:45 AM
Sunset: 08:32:20 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:45 AM
Sunset: 08:33:20 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 05:58:46 AM
Sunset: 08:34:20 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 05:57:50 AM
Sunset: 08:35:20 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: E @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:56:55 AM
Sunset: 08:36:18 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: E @ 14mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 05:56:02 AM
Sunset: 08:37:16 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: ESE @ 14mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 05:55:10 AM
Sunset: 08:38:13 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSE @ 16mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- Minnesota Man Arrested Following Chase
- IOWA CLASS 1A SQM TRACK: Audubon automatically qualifies X events
- PREP TENNIS: XXX
- Saddle Club crowns queens
- Treasurer Fitzgerald Announces 529 Day Giveaway
- Yard and Garden: Questions Answered about Rhubarb
- Nominations for 2021 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award due May 24
- Audubon Community Calendar
- Uptick in Scams
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.