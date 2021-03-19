Oct. 22, 1950 – March 9, 2021
Mass of the Christian Burial for Joseph Marvin Bauer, 70, was held Monday, March 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon with Father David Nkrumah officiating. A private family interment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, at a later date. Casket bearers were Gary Riesgaard, Lisa Rosenbeck, Dale Willenborg, Keith Misselhorn, Danny Wittrock, Keith Leiting, Leon Hackfort and Bill Gross. Honorary casket bearers were Emily Qualters, Chance McLaughlin, Hayden McLaughlin, Joe Klein, Jaxson Klein and Charley Turnbull.
Joseph Marvin Bauer, the son of Melvin and Marion (Eischeid) Bauer, was born Oct. 22, 1950, at the St. Anthony’s Regional Hospital in Carroll, and died March 9, 2021, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, at the age of 70 years, 4 months, and 18 days.
Joseph was baptized on Oct. 27, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willey, and was confirmed on April 13, 1964, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Maple River. He attended Catholic School in Willey and Maple River and graduated from Kuemper Catholic High School with the Class of 1969. On Oct. 1, 1969, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. During his tour of duty he served overseas in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged on Sept. 29, 1972.
On June 23, 1973, he was united in marriage to Peggy Weeks at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dedham. Together they were blessed with five children: Dan, Margie, Melanie, Michael and Mary. They made their home in Manning, where he farmed for 4 years before moving to Audubon in 1983. In 1976, he joined the Iowa National Guard where he served our country again for over 26 years. He worked at various agriculture jobs in the Carroll and Audubon County area for several years. In 2005, he became employed at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in the maintenance department until he retired in December of 2017.
Joseph was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. He was a member of the Dedham American Legion, a former member of the Manning V.F.W. and currently the Audubon V.F.W. Joseph was an avid coin collector and enjoyed raising cattle and going hunting. You could often find him listening to his favorite 50’s and 60’s music in his spare time. Most of all he loved to watch his grandchildren in all their sporting events.
Preceding him in death is his parents; his father-in-law, Harold Weeks; and his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Dave Meiners, Michael and wife Debbie Weeks, Steve Weeks and Rusty Weeks.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Bauer of Audubon; his children: Dan Qualters of Bellevue, Neb., Margie and husband Craig Gruhn of Manning, Melanie and husband Jason Klein of Manning, Michael Bauer of Audubon, and Mary and husband Cole Turnbull of Ankeny; his grandchildren: Emily Qualters, Chance and Hayden McLaughlin, Joe and Jaxson Klein, and Charley Turnbull; his brother and sisters: Joyce Meiners of Carroll, Denise and husband Joe Berkes of Carroll, and Dale and wife Jane Bauer of Willey; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Weeks of Ankeny; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Angie Weeks and significant other Lamont Coon both of Des Moines, Terry and wife Jodie Weeks of Ankeny, Amy and husband Ty Thiel of Granger, Janet Weeks of Carroll and Linda Weeks of Manilla; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
