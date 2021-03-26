Dreher family donates books to local day care provider

During National Ag Week, March 22-28th, Randy and Crystal Dreher and family decided to help celebrate Ag Week by donating age-appropriate agriculture books to a local daycare. They would also like to donate more ag books to other daycares, child care facilities or preschools in the area. Please contact Randy at 641-740-0193 for details. Pictured is the Dreher children daycare provider Alice Lauridsen. The Dreher children are Louis being held by Katelyn, Christopher being held by Alice, and in front is Madelyn.
