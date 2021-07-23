AUDUBON – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors are expected to meet sometime next week to discuss ideas on how to use funds from the American Rescue Act, according to Board Chairman Rick Thompson. The board is working with steering committee that is working on ideas for the funds.
Thompson said the county was expected to receive about $1 million.
The funds are from the federal government and designed to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.