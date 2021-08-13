The Guthrie County Supervisors met briefly for their regular session Tuesday morning, only to have the session abruptly stop when three supervisors were called to a closed court hearing.
Supervisors were to discuss several change orders for the new law enforcement center with Norm Reisetter, project manager, and Sid Samuels of the Samuels Group. Supervisors were also to meet with Guthrie County Public Health Director Jotham Arber to discuss payroll changes. Finally, supervisors were going to meet with Guthrie County Engineer Josh Sebern to discuss removal of a tree in Bagley, the final payment for a bridge replacement on County Road N-46, farm-to-market road jurisdiction and receive an update on secondary roads.
However, Supervisor Chairman Mike Dickson, Supervisor J.D. Kuster, and Supervisor Jack Lloyd were called away from the meeting soon after it began due to a hearing in Guthrie County Human Resources Director Jamie Lindsay’s office. Details of that meeting were unavailable at press time.
Samuels explained some of the changes to the law enforcement center to Supervisors Clifford Carney and Supervisor Everett Grasty. He told the supervisors that with change order number 32, since the county is using a different camera system than what was suggested by Shive Hattery, they could deny that change order. Carney asked about changes to the emergency shelter, including the electrical system.
Change order number 33 gives the county a $3,800 credit due to a change in the generator connection cabinet.
Samuels also said that roofing materials would be delayed approximately two months due to manufacturer delays. He explained that the original delay was estimated at six months, but the contractor handling the roofing materials was able to shorten that by four months.
“So, we are delayed on this building,” Carney asked.
Samuels said several things were waiting on various contractors and couldn’t start until the building’s roof is in place and the building is waterproof.
“I want to give you accurate information,” he said.
Samuels also said he was concerned with the painting of the building as his paint contractors were telling him they were struggling to get paint due to COVID-19 manufacturing delays.
The remaining supervisors were unable to take action on the change orders due to a lack of a quorum. Carney and Grasty asked Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird whether they could suspend the meeting, and were told that they could.
The board will announce when they will reconvene.