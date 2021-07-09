Dec. 20, 1937 – July 3, 2021
Funeral services for Maynard Allen Hansen, 83, were conducted by Pastor Steven Frock on Friday morning July 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Brayton Lutheran Church in Brayton. Interment was in the Oak Hill Cemetery west of Brayton. The honorary casket bearers were Frank Jones, Dean Hansen, Dale Nelson, Cliff Wright, and Howard Christensen. The casket bearers were Steve Havens, Ron Clark, Glenn Esbeck, Bill Hughs, Donald “Smiley” Brahms, and Merlin Scarf.
Maynard Allen Hansen, the son of Wilbert Nels and Eva Helen (Plambeck) Hansen, was born Dec. 20, 1937, at his grandmother Plambeck’s home in Brayton, and died July 3, 2021, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, at the age of 83 years, 6 months, and 13 days.
Maynard was baptized and confirmed at the Oak Hill Lutheran Church west of Brayton. He attended rural schools and graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1956. He then was employed as a mechanic for Vernon Knudsen Implement.
On June 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to Enola Heath at her parents’ home in rural Audubon, County east of Exira. They were blessed with four children Mark, Steven, Brian, and Laura. They lived in Elk Horn, for three years while Maynard continued with Vernon Knudsen. On June 13, 1960, they moved to Wiota, where Maynard was a mechanic at Kay and Larsen International Dealership until 1973. Maynard opened his own business, The Tune-up Inn in Wiota. In 1978 they built a new shop building which Maynard has continued to operate for many years.
Maynard was an active member of the Brayton Lutheran Church in Brayton. He was a member of the church council for many years and had served as President. He was a member of the Wiota Fire Department and served on the Cass County Board of Supervisors. He was on the board of CADCO, and on the board of the Cass County Mental Health Board. Maynard served as the Wiota Mayor and during his time as Mayor he initiated the weekly Mayor report in the Atlantic paper and also on the local radio stations. This practice transitioned into the “Hi There” article which discussed local issues and advertised his business. He always included an Ole and Lena joke. Maynard always loved speed and enjoyed attending many NASCAR races and built a go-cart track around his shop. He was an accomplished piano player and singer. But Maynard’s hobby and greatest passion was the tractor rides he participated in. Maynard was a legend in the tractor world and was happiest on his tractor rides. He proudly rode his Father’s restored “41 John Deere A.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister Margaret; and his sister-in-law Margery Heath.
Survivors include his wife Enola Hansen of Wiota; his children Mark and wife Marlene Hansen of Wiota, Steven and wife Sandy Hansen of Atlantic, Brian and wife Kari Hansen of Anita, and Laura Hansen of Clive; his grandchildren Brittany and husband Nick Gilbert of Omaha, Neb., Chris Hansen of Wiota, Danielle and husband Ryan Rosenmeyer of Anthem, Ariz., Johnny and wife Abbey Lukehart of Huxley, Rachel and Andy Harrelson of Panora, Misty Connor of Des Moines, Rachel and husband Jake Kohler of Pleasant Hill, Kyler Cook of Carroll, Koby Hansen and finance Tianna Kinzie both of Wiota; his 18 great- grandchildren, his three great-great-grandchildren; his brother Larry and wife Linda Hansen of Marion, his sisters-in-law Doris Squires of Pennsylvania, and Janet and husband Duane Clark of Guthrie Center; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.