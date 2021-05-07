July 24, 1922
– May 2, 2021
Ruby Brue, 98, of Coralville, and long-time resident of Audubon, died May 2, 2021 at Lantern Park. Ruby Lois Elwell was born July 24, 1922 in Crawford County. Her parents were Ralph Elwell and Hedwig “Hattie” Meyers Elwell.
On May 17, 1941, Ruby married Leslie Brue and for more than 75 years they were constant companions. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Carolyn (Robert Off), Nordahl (Suzanne Watts), Richard (Suzanne Tittle), and Catheryn. They delighted in their grandchildren: Alexia (Ethan Klemperer), Erik (Luo Ying), Robyn (Jeff Kleineck), Rachel, and Marget (Yiftach Ofek); and great-grandchildren: Andrew, Nora, Benjamin, Owen, Thea, and Alex.
Ruby graduated from Manilla High School with a Normal Training Degree and taught in a one-room country school prior to marriage. She resumed her teaching career and education after their children were in school and earned her B.A. from Drake University in 1966. Ruby taught in Audubon for 29 years and was routinely pleased to meet her former students.
With Ruby and Les “There seldom was heard a discouraging word.” They worked hard providing for their children and contributing to their community. They enjoyed dancing at big band gatherings in the 1940s prior to kids: at community gatherings of the 1950s with kids in tow: to Lawrence Welk reruns in their own living room after the kids left. They took great pleasure fishing, traveling in their RV, and gardening during retirement.
Her parents and her siblings, brothers Charles and Ralph Jr. and sisters lcelene Walter, Ruth Elsberry, and Rose Marie predeceased Ruby.
In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by her sister Doris Hauser.
A memorial service will be held in Audubon, at a later date. Interment will be in Danway Cemetery, Shelby County near her birth community and the final resting place of her husband, her parents-in-law, and many other family members.
Online condolences and memories of Ruby may be shared with her family at www.lensingfuneral.com