June 1, 1947-May 21, 2021
The Celebration of Life Memorial Services for Robert Eugene Rugaard, 73, were conducted by Pastor Kathy Kluis on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. The honorary casket bearers were Kevin Rugaard, Tom Rugaard, Dan Rugaard, Terrill Burger, Bob Asberry, and Bob Lewis.
Robert Eugene Rugaard, the son of Thomas Johannes and Albertha (Thuesen) Rugaard, was born June 1, 1947, at his parents’ home in rural Audubon County, and died May, 21, 2021, at his home west of Audubon at the age of 73 years, 11 months, and 20 days.
Bob was baptized and confirmed at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church west of Audubon. He attended Audubon County rural schools then graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1965. Bob enlisted in the National Guard and was sent to Basic Training. When he returned he was employed at Bud’s DX gas station in Audubon.
On June 12, 1966, he was united in marriage to Donna Ruhs at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. They were blessed with four children Kevin, Tom, Dan, and Mary. Bob worked at the DX station then farmed for Kenneth Snyder and helped operate the family farm. Later in 1974 Bob purchased his own farm west of Audubon. Here they grew row crops and raised livestock. In 1981 he purchased a corn sheller and shelled corn for many of the area farmers. Then in the early 1990’s he purchased a livestock and grain trailer and hauled livestock and grain. Along with driving on his own, Bob started driving part-time for Asberry Trucking. In 1999 Bob sold his truck and drove full time for Asberry trucking until he retired in 2019.
Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Bob served in the National Guard for six years. During retirement he enjoyed helping and directing his son Dan farm. He enjoyed watching birds, watching westerns on TV, and was an avid reader and was a big John Wayne fan. Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and taking them fishing.
Bob was preceded in death by his granddaughter Morgan Borkowski, his parents; his brother Regin Rugaard; his brothers-in-law Richard Jensen, Jack Boyd, and Emmert Hansen; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law Robert and Norma Ruhs.
Survivors include his wife Donna Rugaard of Audubon; his children Kevin and wife Risa Rugaard of Audubon, Tom Rugaard of Parachute, Colo., Dan Rugaard and Mary and husband Terrill Burger all of Hamlin; his 15 grandchildren: Justin and wife Mercedes Rugaard of Orange City, Shelbie and husband Brandon Akers of Exira, Cole Mennenoh of Audubon, Wade and wife Bre Mennenoh of Ross, Jeffery Holbrook of Grand Junction, Colo., Jeremy Rugaard and Jackson Rugaard both of Parachute, Colo., Clayton Rugaard and Carter Rugaard both of Hamlin, Whitney Munch of Ardmore, Okla., Westley Borkowski, Layne Borkowski, Karli Burger, Kadi Burger, and Loreli Burger all of Hamlin; his six great- grandchildren: Zachary Clark, Caden Akers, Evan Akers, Greyson Akers, Axlie Akers, and Haisley Mennenoh; his sisters Karen Boyd of Allerton, and Kathy and husband Rick Bancroft of Audubon; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Sue Rugaard of Audubon, Carol and husband Richard Lenning of Blue Springs, Mo., Robert and wife Judy Ruhs of Audubon, Rev. Annette and husband Rev. David Kruse of Atkins, and John and Amy Ruhs of Kuna, Idaho; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.