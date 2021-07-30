Sept. 19, 1930 – July 21, 2021
Funeral services for Darrell D. Williams, 90, were held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Faith Bible Church, Panora. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Services were entrusted to Twigg Funeral Home, Panora.
Darrell Dwain Williams, the son of Clarence and Lilly May (Christian) Williams was born on Sept. 19, 1930 in Audubon County. He passed away on July 21, 2021 in Guthrie Center, at the age of 90 years. On Oct. 4, 1953, he was united in marriage to Helen Huffman in Audubon. They lived all 67 years of marriage in Guthrie County. To this marriage were born two girls and two boys.
Following his father’s stroke, Darrell started farming after 8th grade and didn’t further his education. Supporting his parents, he worked very hard and became meticulous in everything he did. While crop farming his 160- acre tract, he farrowed pigs to finish, raised fat cattle, and had a chicken house that held over 200 chickens. During the 1960’s he worked in the fall for the “hybrid” at The Garst Company in Coon Rapids. In 1980, his farm was nominated by Iowa Savings Bank in Coon Rapids for the “Prettiest Farm in Iowa”. It was one of four chosen winners by The Des Moines Register and was featured as the centerfold insert in the Register’s Aug. 31, 1980 Sunday Picture Edition.
Thinking toward retirement during the summer of 1991, they purchased a home at Lake Panorama. It was a weekend home until 1996 when they moved to the lake full-time. Guthrie Center became their home in June, 2008 where he remained until entering The New Homestead in November, 2017.
He was a member of Faith Bible Church in Panora. He loved the Lord and enjoyed singing favorite hymns from his childhood. Living on a farm with a quarter mile long lane, he enjoyed riding his 1964 Honda 90 motorcycle up to do the hog chores by the road. He entertained his family and grandkids by playing his harmonica. His favorite past-times were going for Sunday afternoon drives and visiting with long-time neighbors and friends. All his family knew what a “sweet tooth” he had and it gave him joy sharing treats from his candy drawer. No matter where he lived, he always had a candy drawer. When his great-grandchildren visited him, he’d stop whatever he was doing taking time to show them all his “toys and gadgets”.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Mary Delma and Einar Hansen of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; three brothers-in-law, James Huffman, Leroy Huffman and Herrold Huffman and their wives.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Cheryl (Elden) Wolfe and Carol (Randy) Hansen, both of Guthrie Center; Paul (Anita) Williams of Bauxite, Ark.; and Donald (Lori) Williams of Murphy, Texas. Grandchildren are Leslie (Kevin) Hough of Ankeny; Lucas (Kate) Wolfe of Waukee; Jennifer (Chuck) Fletcher of Gretna, Neb.; Kyle Smith of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; Colton Williams of East Manhattan, N.Y., and Anna (Drew) Vander Beek of Prairie City; great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew.
Memorials will be given to Faith Bible Church or Hospice of the Midwest.