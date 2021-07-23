Oct. 29, 1925 — July 18, 2021
Funeral Services for Oda Lillebeck Christensen, 95, were conducted by Pastor Tim White on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with interment in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery just west of Kimballton. The casket bearers were Aaron Madsen, Edie Madsen, Curtis Letner, Analise Letner, Ryan Delaney, Ian Delaney, Andrew Christensen, Allyn Christensen, Oliver Letner, Eivin Letner, and Soren Letner.
Oda Lillebeck Christensen, the daughter of Kristian and Anine (Jensen) Kaltoft, was born Oct. 29, 1925, at her parents’ home in Kimballton. She passed away July 18, 2021, at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, at the age of 95 years, 8 months, and 19 days.
Oda was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton. She attended Kimballton Community Schools and graduated from Audubon High School in1943. After graduation, she taught at a country school one mile north of Kimballton from 1943 through 1947.
On May 16, 1947, she married Alfred A. Christensen in a double ring ceremony with her sister Kaja and Howard Juel at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton. Oda and Alfred were blessed with four children Anina, Rebecca, Jerome, and Marcus. They farmed east of Exira for two years, then moved to a farm south of Kimballton. Along with raising the children Oda assisted Alfred on the farm as necessary. Alfred died April 22, 2004 after almost 57 years of marriage. She resided at Heritage House in Atlantic, before moving to Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, in June of 2018.
Oda was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton, always helping when needed. She enjoyed working outside, taking care of her flowers and lawn. However, of all the things she loved, her family was most important. Her children all agree that the lessons, morals, and love imparted to them by Oda and Alfred has immeasurably shaped who they are. This love was carried through to her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Alfred A. Christensen, son-in-law, Charles Madsen; parents, Kristian and Anine Kaltoft; sisters and brothers: Vita and husband Paul Christensen, Leland and wife Helen Jo Kaltoft, LaVerne and wife Martha Kaltoft, Kaja and husband Howard Juel; Alfred’s parents Martinus and Marie Christensen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ernest and wife Elaine Christensen, Lydia and husband John Jensen, and Arthur and wife LaVonne Christensen.
Survivors include her children: Anina Madsen of Underwood, Rebecca and husband Robert Delaney of Greenwood, Ind., Jerome Christensen of Kimballton, and Marcus and wife Elizabeth Christensen of Sherman, Ill.; her six grandchildren: Aaron and wife Edie Madsen of Nebraska City, Neb., Analise and husband Curtis Letner of Underwood, Ryan and wife Abbey Delaney of Ypsilanti, Mich., Ian and wife Jennifer Delaney of Columbia City, Ind., Andrew Christensen and Allyn Christensen both of Sherman, Ill.; her 11 great-grandchildren: Natalie, Jonah, and Evelyn Madsen, Oliver, Eivin, and Soren Letner, Greta, Lola, and Nora Delaney, Evan and Colin Delaney; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family prefers gifts in memoriam to be distributed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton.