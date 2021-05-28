The P.E.O. Sisterhood is one of the largest community-based women’s organizations in North America with almost 250,000 initiated members. Our organization provides loans, grants and scholarships for women through its six philanthropies. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is committed to helping women achieve their educational goals.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship recognizes the accomplishments of graduating high school young women planning to pursue post-secondary education. In presenting this $2,500 scholarship, the members of Chapter BJ in Audubon are pleased to recognize our honoree who demonstrates excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for success. Our P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is presented to Madison Vorm.