Submitted by the Exira Lions Club
The Exira Lions Club, like all of us, had to change things during the pandemic. We shut down and waited to see what was happening in March, April and May of 2019! Then in June a group of Lions approached our leadership and said, “we need to do something” … and so we began.
First and foremost was keeping our older Lions and ourselves safe as we changed operations. We started with our first meeting in the park in June of 2019 and knew we could not serve a meal. We just could not do our usual things. All of us agreed that we had to think out of the box and figure out what we could and could not do … thinking together.
Our first returned activity was to help MTS, Inc. and the City of Exira to sponsor an Exira Clean-Up Day in August instead of May. We wore masks in most cases and stayed apart as much as possible and we coordinated and pulled off our first event successfully. Next, we talked about fund-raisers and what we might do.
At our August meeting, we moved to sell hoagies after deciding that a breakfast curbside meal would not deliver the quality of food that we are known for. We sold hoagies through telephone calls and pre-payment to be able to determine the products required. We agreed to sell them for 3 hoagies for $10 to keep it affordable with the hard times of the pandemic. Once we pre-sold the hoagies, we ordered the supplies from HyVee in Atlantic and set up our tables with an assembly line so everyone was 6 1/2 feet apart and made the 800+ hoagies. The fund-raiser was a success.
Our next dilemma was “how do we proceed the Pies for Puppies” of making 200+ pies and selling them to sponsor our LeaderDog puppies? Our Leo advisors came to the rescue and quickly said, “We can do it.” The kids love this project. Being a pod where they are together every day in the high school and having several teachers and para-educators in Lions, we moved ahead with that. Two of our regular members would be there, but would stay at least 6 1/2 feet away from pod members. Every student, just like a regular school day, wore a mask and stayed 6 1/2 feet from each other. Our two Lions were amazed at how well the kids handled this pandemic challenge. Through the prepayment for pies and the buyers picking up their purchases from a distant table, we were again able to preserve the social distancing necessary for these times. “Thank You” to our Leo’s and Leo Advisor Riann Hansen and Megan Wilkersen for your tremendous leadership and guidance in making this another successful fundraiser this year.
Another community project this year was giving Christmas Boxes to those needing a little help and food for Christmas. Each participating family agreed to pick up their goodies so everyone could maintain their safe distance. The supplies this year were ordered through the Carroll HyVee because their curbside pickup allowed Lions little need to go inside stores. Our goal throughout this pandemic has been to be safe and stay as safe as possible.
Our next adventure was in February with a Valentine dinner to raise money for the scholarships we give to seniors each spring at graduation. Our plan was to deliver a take-out meal to the curbside on Valentine’s Day weekend, but the weather shocked us with sub-zero weather. We moved it to a different date, but again extreme cold made us reschedule. When we reset the date for a Sunday the forecast was much warmer with light snow. That light snow turned into a heavy snow of about 5 or more inches. We cancelled the Leo helpers to keep them off the snow packed roads. This unloaded the work on the remaining Lions willing to work the event with COVID-19. Again, we masked up—took the orders at the table from customers, went to the kitchen, dished up each order and carried it out to the front of the building. It was a success, but most of us Lions were exhausted and decided never to do an event this way again.
From our past experience, we knew that hoagies would sell in the spring. We still were not completely satisfied with our final product, but still went with what we knew worked. We pre-sold the hoagies, put the assembly team together on two different days and made them up and got them out the door. The hoagies have been a life saver and a very successful event for us. At the end of the assembly on the second day, we ran short of buns. At Foodland in Audubon, we picked up some Rotella Italian Hoagie buns, and what a surprise. These buns were perfect for what we wanted for the final product. After a phone call to their bakery, we found we could make these buns work for our future product and be proud of the product we had. We also began a raffle with donations from various businesses for prizes and kept the purchase of tickets to $1 so more could afford to participate and now have on the fourth of July to give away 25+ prizes to individuals.
Our next spring adventure was the Exira Clean-Up day. Another great success for the community and service project for the Lions. We help to unload the trailers and cars and pickups for those dropping off products, so there is little wait time for anyone. Again, we masked up and stayed safe.
Thinking out of the box and knowing that previously the Leo and Earth Day students worked together to help with the T-Bone trail. A phone call to Audubon County Conservationist, Bruce Haag, provided a great experience for the combined efforts of the Exira Lions, EEHK Students, the Audubon Lions, and the Audubon Students. The new annual endeavor will be staining all 26 bridges on the T-Bone trail. This will become the Lions signature project of the future. We hope to do more for the Trail in keeping it a first-class trail in Iowa. Thank you EEHK, Audubon Lions and Audubon Students and the schools for stepping up and helping to complete this project in a timely fashion. Now we look forward to doing this each spring.
We also answered the call and provided helpers for the annual bike rodeo sponsored by the Audubon Sheriff Department this spring as the pandemic was beginning to wind down. The team assisted third graders in EEHK to learn safety rules about biking and practice riding a bike safely. It was another success story for our Lions to be part of it. Lions are an important part of our community as proven with the purchase of a cabinet for storage of new items in the Exira Library.
We will continue to find ways to help the community to be a better place to live and raise a family. Exira Lions Club lead with a heart of gold and continue to amaze the state with what we accomplish in our communities. We are back at full speed with sponsoring the concession stand in the American Legion Park for little league softball and baseball, doing our Memorial Breakfast, fixing goodies for the Exira Tractor Ride, pulling a float in Chuck Wagon Days in Adair, conducting a raffle with lots of great prizes to support local community needs with the drawing on July 4th, and more.
We look forward to future serving in our community and plans to accelerate what we do to a new level coming off the pandemic. Yes, we are BACK AGAIN TO SERVE!
Lions, do serve, even in the pandemic. But we have had to think out of the normal box and be determined to make things happen. Today, Exira reached a new landmark of 60 members and approximately 50 Leos. Exira can be proud to sponsor the Hamburg Lions Club as they will charter in the next couple of months. We continued to serve as best we could during this unusually difficult year. We now are doing in-building meals, breakfasts and things. It is good to see the end of Covid 19 as it appears the vaccine and other health practices has begun to close the door to that phase of history. Our club will continue to serve with pride now and well into the future. Plans are in place for the fall sales of our “New and Improved Hoagies” and a waffle breakfast.
“Where There Is A Need, There Will Be Lions To Serve; Even In A Pandemic. God Bless Those That Decided To Serve In Spite Of COVID-19.”