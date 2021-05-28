Nov. 17, 1921
– May 18, 2021
Funeral services for Frances Ellen Davis, 99, will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon with Pastor Kelley Pedersen officiating. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Casket bearers will be Ivan Andersen, Wayne Moreland, Robert Jensen, Randy Bruch, Ron Lebeck and Ken McKibben. Memorials are preferred to the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of her arrangements.
Frances Ellen Davis, the daughter of Frank and Laura (Crisman) McKibben, was born Nov. 17, 1921 in Audubon County, and passed away peacefully on May 18, 2021 at the Exira Care Center in Exira, at the age of 99 years, 6 months and 1 day.
Frances attended church and Sunday school at Ecumenical Ministry in Brayton. She was baptized at the Federated United Church of Christ in Exira in 1930. In 1968, she became a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. She attended rural schools in Exira Township and graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1940 with the honor of Valedictorian of her class.
On May 18, 1940, she was united in marriage to Marvin S. Davis at the Presbyterian Church parsonage in Audubon. Two children, Jerry Allen and Rex Alan were born to this union. Frances and Marvin began their marriage in Exira. Frances began teaching rural schools with a Normal degree right after she finished high school. She later attended Drake University in Des Moines, until she graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Studies and Elementary Education. She taught in several rural schools and finally taught first grade in Audubon. She taught school for 42 years. She loved watching her students succeed. Frances truly cared about each of her students. Teaching was truly her joy in life. In 1944, they moved to the family farm east of Audubon. She enjoyed having a garden in the summer and helping with chores around the farm. Marvin had a massive stroke in 1975 and passed away in 1994. After Marvin passed away, Frances made her home in Audubon. She enjoyed her home in Audubon until she was 96 years old and moved to the M.J. Estates Assisted Living in Exira in 2017. She was always so proud that she could take care of herself.
Frances was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. She loved to socialize with many friends. They enjoyed many days getting together and playing cards or Bible study with the Sarah circle from her church. She loved music of all kinds. In her younger years she enjoyed playing the violin.
She leaves behind her children, Jerry and wife Joan Davis of Camdenton, Mo., and Rex and wife Kelli Davis of Audubon; her grandchildren: Rory Davis of Columbia, Mo., Tonya and husband Brian Christensen of Columbia, and Ginger and husband Dave Meyer of Jefferson City, Mo.; her great-grandchildren: Cody Davis, Nick Davis, and Catilyn Davis all of Columbia, Ben Christensen and Jess Christensen both of St. Louis, Mo., Lydia Meyer of Golden, Colo., and Jackson Meyer of Columbia; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.