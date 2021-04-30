DES MOINES — The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be bestowed upon an FFA member by the Iowa FFA Association each year. Only 5% of the FFA members in Iowa receive the degree each year. The degree was presented at the 93rd Iowa FFA Leadership Conference on April 20, 2021, at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
To receive the Iowa FFA Degree, FFA members must meet the following standards: 1) Have been an active FFA member for at least 24 months; 2) Have completed at least two years of systematic instruction in agricultural education; 3) Have earned and productively invested at least $1,500 or worked at least 375 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program; 4) Have a satisfactory scholastic record; 5) Have demonstrated leadership abilities from a specific list of activities; 6) Have completed 25 hours of community service, and 7) Have participated in at least five different FFA activities above the local level.
Each Iowa FFA Degree recipient receives a certificate and the golden State FFA Degree Charm which is made possible with support from Pioneer-Corteva through the Iowa FFA Foundation.