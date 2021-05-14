Flight Breakfast has been part of our community for several years. It draws people together from near and far. It is such a huge event that it requires months of planning and a great number of volunteers. The Audubon Chamber of Commerce board would like to spend more time focused on their Chamber Member’s needs. In order to accomplish this, we realize that Flight Breakfast needs to be passed onto another organization in Audubon effective immediately. If you are part of an organization that would like to pursue taking Flight Breakfast please contact Molly at the Chamber office. It is a great fundraising opportunity! We are willing to give guidance to help get you flying in the right direction.

Tags

Trending Food Videos