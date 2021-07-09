Abby Brooks
Abby is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Allie Brooks of Audubon. This fall she will be a senior at Audubon High School.
Abby is an active member of 4-H, FFA, Youth Committee and Youth Group. She also participates in football and wrestling cheerleading, dance team and choir. Abby will also represent Audubon County in December at the Miss United States Agriculture Pageant.
Abby works as a cashier at Waspy’s and a CNA at the Friendship Home in Audubon. In her spare time, Abby enjoys spending time with her family and friends.
After high school, she plans to attend college to major in Ag Education or Ag Business.
Kennedy Rohe
Kennedy Rohe, 17, of Audubon is the daughter of Derrick and Jessica Rohe. She has three siblings, Austin, Alexis and Kamry. She has attended Audubon Community Schools from Pre-K through this year, which will be her senior year at AHS.
Kennedy is involved in many activities throughout the school and community. She has been a judge for the Clover Kids beef, sheep and goat shows as well as their pet show. Kennedy has mentored a young 4-H family who requested help to get their kids involved in the specifics of what all it takes to care for animals; she has since helped those children for the past three years on their animal projects and is anxious to help them with their show again this summer. She has shown static projects at fair that made it to state fair multiple times, is a member of Audubon County Clover Commissions, active in her 4-H group the CD Starlighters, shows multiple species at the Audubon County Fair and Iowa State Fair. Kennedy is a member of the Iowa Meat Goat Association, American Boer Goat Association, the Junior IMGA and Junior ABGA.
Kennedy started her own livestock farm and has goats, ducks, chickens, dogs and calves to care for every day. She has even learned to bale her own grass bales for her livestock. Kennedy has traveled to multiple states, showing her goats in open class goat shows, winning Best of Class, Division Champion, multiple blue and red ribbons. She also won purple ribbons for her goats at the Iowa State Fair. Kennedy has been an FFA State Fair volunteer who has worked for the Bill Riley Talent Stage, and enjoyed the experience and knowledge she gained there while staying at the fairgrounds for 11 days. Kennedy has participated in numerous FFA contests, winning awards and going to State FFA. She was awarded the 2020 FFA Rising Star award. Kennedy has traveled to Washington D.C. for the Washington Leadership Conference and traveled to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention. She attended Iowa State University Animal Science Roundup, 4-H Leadership Conference, and multiple basketball and United Methodist Okoboji Church Camps. She is a mentor for middle school children who need help with their schoolwork.
If you are around Audubon, you’ve probably seen Kennedy at one of her three jobs, at the Audubon Recreation Center, The Bakery on Broadway or the Launch Kids Club program at Audubon Elementary. She is also a certified lifeguard and gives private swimming lessons in her free time between jobs. She has been a USA Swimmer for nine years, a Greater Iowa Swim League swimmer for 12 years, has won individual state championship titles in backstroke and freestyle. Kennedy has a passion for basketball and you can catch her shooting hoops in her free time. She is extremely happy with the amount of Ag education and exceptional experience she has received in Audubon, from her mentors, school and local veterinarians willing to teach her new things about agriculture and her livestock.
Kennedy has been a straight A Honor Roll student all her years of school. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is also involved in tennis, basketball, concert band, pep band, chorus, jazz band, FFA and Marching band.
Kennedy plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa in the fall of 2022, entering as a sophomore because of the many college courses she has completed during high school. She is planning to obtain a bachelor in social work degree and wishes to achieve her masters degree, as she aspires to become a Child Life Specialist at a children’s hospital.
Madison Steckler
My name is Madison Steckler and I am 16-years-old. My parents are Pam and Toby Steckler. I have five siblings; from oldest to youngest, Mason, Macey, Isabella, Makaylah and Michael. My family is a huge part of my life and I love spending time with them.
I am enrolled at Audubon High School. This upcoming year, I will be a junior and will be taking a DMACC class to become a CNA.
I go to church at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and volunteer with Sunday School, church sound for worship, and Vacation Bible School. I really enjoy spending thime with all the younger kids and love leading them in activities. A few extracurricular activities I do are volleyball, basketball and track.
I have a huge passion for running and love to set goals for myself each year. This year in track, I had the honor to run at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. I qualified in three events. The 4x4 Distance Med, and Shuttle Hurdle. I placed in two out of three of my events and was very honored to have the opportunity after all the hard work during the pre-season. At the end of the season, I ended up lettering.
Also, I am in band and play the clarinet. I have also lettered in band as well. Choir is another one of my extra curricular activities and I have done it my past four years at Audubon; two years in middle school and two years in high school. In the future, I plan to attend college, but I do not have a college set in stone quite yet. My goal is to work in the medical field in the future, but I am focused on my next two years of school first. I have been on the honor roll both my freshman and sophomore year and lettered academically both years. In addition to my life, I love being on the water with my friends and family, spending my summer at the baseball field, being at the fairgrounds to watch my friends show, and overall just being with my family.
Abigail Charlotte Zaiger
My name is Abigail Charlotte Zaiger and I am the daughter of Jason and Ann Zaiger. I am the youngest of four children and we live on an acreage near Exira. My siblings are Elijah, Joseph and Elizabeth. I am 17 and will be turning 18 in the fall and will be a senior at Audubon High School.
I was homeschooled until the fourth grade and enjoyed having school in the country. I then attended Audubon Schools with my siblings. Through my time in school, I have been blessed to be part of the track team, the music program, art, and managing the wrestling team alongside my sister. I also volunteer at the Audubon Rose Theater, help at different Gray Iowa Betterment Cooperation events, and volunteer when I can at Timber Creek Horse Therapy.
I have been in 4-H since fourth grade. Over the years, I have shown goats, cattle, sheep and pigs. This year, I will be showing through the FFA. Last April, I got the opportunity to sing at State FFA Idol with my sister where we placed second. I have had endless opportunities through the Audubon FFA program. My time in FFA and 4-H have taught me great leadership and responsibility.
Some things that I love are being a part of the Church of Christ youth group as well as spending my time at Midwest Bible Camp during the summer. I have been blessed with opportunities to seek the Lord and hope to keep that a priority. Throughout the year, you may be able to find me singing the national anthem or gospel songs at various community events. My passion for singing has opened up many great opportunities. My hobbies include: drawing, learning baking tips from my grandma, listening to 80s music and thrift shopping often.
Although my plans after high school are undecided at the moment, a dream of mine is to do missionary work to spread the gospel. I would love to share God with others.