March 8, 1956 – June 25, 2021
Funeral services for Robert “Bobby” Henry Ladehoff, Jr., were held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Inurnment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery.
Robert “Bobby” Henry Ladehoff, Jr. the son of Robert Henry Ladehoff, Sr. and Kathryn Jane (Phares) Ladehoff was born March 8, 1956, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, and died June 25, 2021, in Billings, Mont., at the age of 65 years, 3 months, and 17 days.
Bobby attended Elementary School in Coon Rapids, and then attended Audubon Community Schools and was a member of the Class of 1975. Bobby later received his GED. Bobby attended the Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg, where he studied diesel mechanics. He was employed at Emmert Manufacturing for a short time and then drove truck for Ray Wede.
On Feb. 25, 1978, Bobby enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. During his tour of duty he was stationed states side at Camp Pendleton, Calif., but also served in Okinawa and several other locations. Bobby was honorably discharged on March 5, 1989, after serving over 11 years. He opened his own trucking business which he operated for several years.
On Oct. 19, 1996, he was united in marriage to Joyce Kay Allen at the Park in Panora, and then renewed their vows ten years later in 2006. Bobby was employed by O’Reilly Construction for several years. In 2004 he started driving truck for Caledonia Haulers. Bobby drove goods from coast to coast. Joyce died June 9, 2016. He continued to drive for Caledonia Haulers until the first part of 2021 when he started driving for his brother David at Ladehoff Trucking.
Bobby enjoyed dancing, fishing, and working on his home and garden. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family especially with his nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death was his wife Joyce; and his parents.
Survivors include his brothers and sisters: Kimberly and husband Ron Roberts of Panora, Kristyl Anderson of Exira, Karole and husband Jimmy Norris of Kenseth, Karla and husband Chuck Cieralone of Osceola, Russell and wife Lea Ladehoff of Killduff, and David and wife Kerri Ladehoff of Ankeny; his sister-in-law Judy Champman of Grimes; his special friend Kim McKinney of Swaledale, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews other relatives and friends.