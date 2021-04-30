OSLC Confirmands
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon celebrated Confirmation on Sunday, April 25th. Pictured (left to right): Adam Obrecht, Mason Steckler, Pastor Dan Beattie, Sawyer McClain-Toft and Isaac Jackson.
