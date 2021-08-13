KIMBALLTON — A meeting of the Danish Villages Improvement Organization (DVIO) on Wednesday, Aug. 18, will include a presentation on an innovative grocery locker system that could possibly help give Elk Horn and Kimballton residents affordable and healthy food options, after a survey confirmed it was a concern for the community.
Theo Ramsey, of Ramsey’s Market/Fresh Out of the Box will speak at the meeting at 7 p.m. at the Kimballton Town Hall and the public is encouraged to attend and learn about the system.
Theo and Bonnie Ramsey own and operate brick and mortar grocery stores serving Lennox and Manning, and have an innovative grocery locker system which can bring groceries and hardware to small towns across southwest Iowa.
The company is rural and focuses completely on rural needs, bringing next day grocery and hardware delivery, seven days a week, to the refrigerated and frozen food lockers.
The company is expanding, currently there are lockers in place in Shelby and Walnut, with more going into place in Griswold this November.
DVIO — serving both Elk Horn and Kimballton — is considering whether Fresh Out of the Box would be a good fit for the Elk Horn and Kimballton