CARROLL — McFarland Clinic is pleased to announce that Ericka (Tank) Muhlbauer, MD will join McFarland Clinic Carroll Family Medicine department on Aug. 1.
Dr. Muhlbauer received her Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Physiology from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City. She completed her Family Medicine Residency from the Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program in Des Moines. Dr. Muhlbauer has been providing care at McFarland Clinic Urgent Care in Carroll.
Dr. Muhlbauer will provide services in Family Medicine such as acute care for short-term illnesses, preventative care, and treatment of complex/long-term medical conditions. She will provide health screenings, physical exams, and immunizations for all ages, including pediatrics. In addition, she will offer obstetrics care including, family planning, prenatal care, and delivery.
For more information, call the McFarland Clinic Family Medicine office in Carroll at 712-792-1500 or visit mcfarlandclinic.com.