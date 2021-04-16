RED OAK – Nine championships allowed Audubon to be the class of the small-school Class A division of the Red Oak Girls Invitational Friday, April 9, at Russ Benda Field.
The Wheelers’ 183 points – powered by double-individual winners Grace Slater and Elizabeth Zaiger, and three relays championships – helped them outpace second-place Essex by 81 points.
Slater won the 1500- and 3000-meter runs in 5:47.75 and 12:22.03, respectively, while Zaiger was victorius in the discus (102’3”) and shot put (34’6”). Other individual winners were Madison Steckler, 200 (28.84), Hannah Thygesen and 400 (1:04.57).
Relay wins were by the 4×400 (4:32.45, with Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler and Thygesen), shuttle hurdle (1:15.29, with Katelyn Nielsen, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr and Steckler), and sprint medley (2:03.01, with Zaiger, Thygesen, Steckler and Mattie Nielsen).
DRAKE WATCH
Currently, two Audubon athletes have performances within the cutoff times for the Drake Relays, whose high school showcase will be run just one day – Thursday, April 22, at Drake Stadium.
On the girls’ side, Elizabeth Zaiger has a season-best discus throw of 116’6”, ahead of the cutoff of 116’4”. The field this year will consist of 24 athletes.
For the boys, Gavin Smith is in contention for an invite in the 400-meter hurdles, with a season best of 56.13. The cutoff is 57.49, and 16 athletes will compete in this event.
Cutoff times and performances were as of Monday, April 12.
WHEELERS AT
CARROLL
The Audubon boys track team placed fourth at the Carroll Early Bird Invitational Monday, April 12.
Gavin Smith had a pair of firsts, with the 110- (15.74) and 400-meter hurdles (57.64), and the team picked up three relays runner-up finishes: the shuttle hurdle (1:04.72), 4x400 (3:45.06) and 4x800 (9:54.05).
At that same meet, the Audubon girls came in third.
Wins were by Hannah Thygesen in the 800-meter run (2:34.95) and Elizabeth Zaiger in the discus throw (116’6”), plus three relays: the distance medley (4:44.02), shuttle hurdle (1:15.20) and 4x400 (4:26.65).
Seconds were by Grace Slater in the 1500-meter run (5:54.41), Kodie Sporrer in the 400-meter hurdles (1:88.22), and the 4x800-meter relay (11:09.36).
E-EHK AT EARLHAM
The Exira-EHK track teams continued to gain experience this season, competing at Monday’s Earlham Invitational.
The Spartan boys had their best finish with a ninth-place showing in the distance medley relay with a time of 4:28.30 (with Jackson Radcliff, Quintin White, Cash Emgarten and Eric Wilson).
The Spartan girls’ best event was the 4x800, 10th with a time of 12:18.14 and featuring Ella Petersen, Macy Emgarten, Hannah Nelson and Imagen Gessert.