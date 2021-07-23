Feb. 28, 1967 – July 4, 2021
Funeral Services for Denver Duane Hansen, 54, were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton.
Denver Duane Hansen, the son of Dallas and Jacqueline (Denton) Hansen, was born Feb. 28, 1967, in Omaha, Neb., and died July 4, 2021, at his home in Kimballton, at the age of 54 years, 4 months, and 6 days.
Denver was baptized and confirmed at the Lutheran Church in Missouri Valley. He attended the Missouri Valley Community Schools and graduated from the High School with the Class of 1985. Following High School Denver took classes at Iowa Western Community College where he studied aviation mechanics. He was employed as a mechanic at several area airports for a few years then in 1992 became a metal fabricator.
On June 24, 2001, he was united in marriage to Shari Gordon at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton. They were blessed with two sons Dayton and Devin. Denver continued fabricating metal until he was injured at work and was forced to retire. He returned to Iowa Western and studied computer networking and Administration. Denver then operated his own computer repair business.
Denver was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton. He was a Jack of All Trades and enjoyed collecting all sorts of things. He loved working with his hands and used them to build trailers and many other things. He acted as a know-it-all and was ornery. But Denver’s greatest passion was airplanes and motorcycles!!
Preceding him in death was his mother Jacqueline Denton; his sister Jill Hansen; and his brother Dustin Hansen.
Survivors include his wife Shari Hansen of Kimballton; his children Dayton Hansen and special friend Hailey Yartz both of Yankton, S.D., Devin Hansen of Kimballton, Kaylin and husband Luke Golda and his step-son Cody Betances and fiancée Jenna McDaniel all of Omaha, Neb.; six grandchildren; his father Dallas Hansen and special friend Myrna Eckles both of Kimballton; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Terry and wife Karen Gordon of Harlan, Melinda Gordon and her fiancée Tracy both of Harlan, Todd Gordon of Council Bluffs, and Laurie Hansen of Missouri Valley; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.