On Wednesday, June 11, area softball players and philanthropists, Tad and Katie Decker, Kevin Nepple, and Katie and Kyle Cornelius donated the proceeds from the First Annual Carroll SuperDraft to the St. Anthony Foundation to benefit patients of the cancer center at St. Anthony Regional Hospital. The Carroll SuperDraft is a new event that gave members of the community the chance to express their support for patients.
On May 15, softball lovers from Carroll and beyond participated in this brand new event that raised funds to provide assistance to patients seeking treatment at the cancer center at St. Anthony Regional Hospital. The first annual Carroll SuperDraft raised $10,000 that will be used to directly help patients at the cancer center who are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of their illness.
SuperDraft was introduced to Carroll by Tad and Katie Decker, avid softball fans and recent arrivals to the Carroll community. Katie and Kyle Cornelius, and Kevin Nepple also spent months helping Katie and Tad plan the event. For a $25 entry fee, players made themselves available to be drafted onto one of eight teams. Six weeks later, teams and fans assembled at the Carroll softball complex for a round robin tournament, silent auction, 50/50 Raffle, concessions, and fun.
Supporters were also given the opportunity to purchase personalized banners honoring loved ones who have received a cancer diagnosis. Outlaw Graphics provided the banners, J n L Athletics provided custom softball uniforms that proved to be a hot auction item, and White Gate Cattle Co. – a Carroll area direct-to-consumer-beef producer donated a beef package. Many other area businesses provided auction items and other needed donations, and as the buzz around the event grew, several area businesses approached the organizers to express their commitment to supporting the Carroll SuperDraft in the future.
The first annual Carroll SuperDraft was a huge success and the organizers are already making plans for the second annual event in 2022. Information is available on the event’s Facebook page, Carroll SuperDraft. Like their page for the latest news about Carroll SuperDraft.