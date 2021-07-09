April 12 1949
-July 6, 2021
Connie Lee (Campbell) Rustvold, 72 of Audubon, passed away peacefully June 29, 2021 at the Friendship Home in Audubon. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Funeral services followed the visitation at the church at 11 a.m. A private burial was held in Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com. Professional Arrangements were handled by Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Stuart Chapel.
Connie was born April 12, 1949, in Winther Nursing Home in Audubon, to Arthur and Norma June Larson Campbell. She grew up in Audubon and graduated from Audubon High School with the class of 1967. She was united in marriage to Bill Rustvold on June 6, 1967, in Adair, and together they became the proud parents of three children, Chadwick, Becky and Carrie. After their marriage they lived in Adair, Ankeny, Lewisville, Texas and Slater, before moving back to Audubon to make their home. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she was actively involved with Bible Study and taught as a Sunday School Teacher. Connie worked at the Supervalu as a checker, Lil’s Dinner, McDonalds as a shift manager and at the Friendship home for 15 years as a CNA and dishwasher before retiring. Connie enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, Sudoku, cross stitch, watching Supernatural, Gun Smoke, Finding Bigfoot, Andy Griffith and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and most recently her great-granddaughter, Lillian.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Norma, husband, Bill in 2020, in-laws, Bernard Rustvold, Mary Jo Rustvold, Loretta Rustvold, Jolene Rustvold, Marge Heath and infant granddaughter, “Angel” Rustvold.
Connie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved children, Chadwick Rustvold of Shreveport, La., Becky (Tim) Mobley and Carrie (Brian) Schwab all of Audubon; grandchildren, Eli, Noah and Ali Rustvold of Shreveport, La., Martin Rustvold of Oklahoma City, Okla., Katrina Williamson of Glidden, Shelby Rustvold (fiancé, Chris LaFoy) of Audubon, Brianna Schwab and Carissa Schwab of Carroll, and Todd Schwab (fiancée Summer Petty) of Atlantic; great-grandchildren, Lillian LaFoy, Brantlee Schwab and Macy Schwab; brother, Jim (LaVonne) Campbell and sister, Rosemary (Kenny) Hess both of Audubon; brothers-in-law, Harold Rustvold, Roy (Dee) Rustvold and Don (Lynn) Rustvold all of Audubon, Bob Rustvold (special friend, Marlene Nelson) of Fort Dodge, and Ron Rustvold of Glidden; sister-in-law, Betty (Marvin) Nielsen of Tucson, Ariz.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends all of whom will miss her greatly. (Professional Arrangements: Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Stuart Chapel).