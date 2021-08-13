Brooke Klocke, RN, was the recipient of the 2021 Daisy Award this year at Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics.
Brooke has been the Health Coach for Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics since 2018. Brooke is a highly skilled, knowledgeable, and compassionate team player who consistently displays and promotes the highest ethical and patient care standards. Brooke is considered a clinical expert in immunizations as well as diabetes and nutrition.
Brooke was nominated by Melanie Larsen, Performance Improvement Director. In her nomination Melanie stated, “Brooke has an excellent knowledge base with our immunization vaccine program, has given vaccines in our COVID clinics, helps in all areas of the hospital, and shows great compassion and support to her patients.”
“Brooke is an absolutely delightful person.” stated Heather Toft, Clinic Director. “She effectively demonstrates the true meaning of patient/family partner and advocate. Brooke is a positive role model and a collaborative interdisciplinary team player. She continually advances her own personal knowledge and coaches others in achieving their goals. Most importantly, Brooke is a compassionate human being. She advocates for all patients and is a leader in patient-centered care.”
Joining Brooke to celebrate were her family, co-workers, and past recipients of the Daisy Award. During this celebration, Heather Toft awarded Brooke with a certificate, gift, and flowers. Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics is fortunate to have Brooke as their 2021 DAISY nurse and appreciate her ongoing dedication and compassion to the patients we serve.
Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics. is proud to be a DAISY Award partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor annually.
About the Daisy Award:
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP), thus giving name to the award “Diseases Attacking the Immune System” DAISY. Patrick’s family was completely awestruck by the care and compassion that they and Patrick were shown during his 8-week illness that they wanted to say THANK YOU to nurses. In Patrick’s Honor, the DAISY Award is now in over 2,400+ healthcare facilities in
all 50 states, and in 15 different countries, all of whom are committed to honoring their nurses with The DAISY Award. Each year, one nurse at Audubon County Memorial Hospital & Clinics is honored with this award. Past recipients include Carol Lea Rasmussen, Deb Jensen, Linda Holland, Suzann Derry, Becky Bruch, Roxie Rupiper, Caylee Rokke, and Joan Bauer.