Aug. 19, 1924
— April 28, 2021
Services for Elinor Jensen Chase, 96, will be held on June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Headquarters (the family cabin) 5449 CR-50 NW, Hackensack, Minn, with Pastor Torri Vande Zande of the Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Hackensack, Minn., will preside. Burial in Audubon will take place later this summer.
Elinor Jensen Chase died in her apartment at Meadows on Fairview in Wyoming, Minn., on April 28, 2021 surrounded by her family and caring staff. Never one for much fuss, she chose to pass in the brief moment that she had her bedroom to herself, as the sounds of her children catching up in the living room were heard in the background. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Chase, her son, Roy Edward Chase and her sister, Mary Ellen Lowery. She is survived by her sons, Stephen Chase and David Chase (Anne Fitzgerald), her daughter, Katy Chase, and her sister, Katy Hoover.
Elinor was born on Aug. 19, 1924 and grew up in Audubon. She was the oldest of three daughters born to Dr. LeRoy Jensen (Doc) and Lorraine Graham Jensen. She graduated from Carlton College where she played the violin and met her husband, Stephen Chase. Elinor and Stephen had four children, traveled the world, and lived in many different homes until retiring at Ten Mile Lake in Hackensack, Minn. Elinor had many interesting friends and enjoyed her time on the lake before moving to Meadows on Fairview in Wyoming, Minn. She and her sisters were known as the Mamas Police at “Headquarters” (the family cabin) on Ten Mile Lake where they ran the show. Their daughters were known as the Mamas Police in Training.
At Meadows on Fairview, she made new friends and discovered that she could paint!
Elinor taught grade school and was a special resource reading teacher in many schools across the US. She always seemed to find the school with the most need wherever she and Stephen moved. Teaching reading and empowering children who lived in poverty was important to her. She loved her friends, books, swimming, a brandy old fashioned or two, and good food. She is missed.
Elinor’s father was the small town doctor in Audubon, in the early and mid 1900’s. When still a child, Elinor used to talk about giving medical advice over the phone when her father was out on calls. He was the only doctor in an 80 mile radius that had an x-ray machine and he delivered over 4,000 babies, many at homesteads. Later, he helped build the first hospital in the County, another important cause for Elinor, the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. You can donate at https://www.acmhhosp.org/foundation/ways-to-give/
Planned Parenthood was special to Elinor. She had regular monthly donations automatically withdrawn from her account until the day she died. She felt it was critical to the success of young women and men to have control over childbirth and free access to health care if needed.