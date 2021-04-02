On March 19, the Audubon Junior High and High School jazz bands took part in the Lewis Central Jazz Festival.
Due to the pandemic, this was the jazz bands’ first public performance outside of Audubon.
The bands performed on stage for an audience and were critiqued by clinicians. Larry Green, an independent consultant and clinician, and Christopher Leach, a jazz musician and educator, offered comments to the bands.
Bands from six schools performed. No placings or awards were given as this was a festival, not a contest.
The Junior High band performed “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” with soloists Brody Schultes on Trumpet, Emma Brand on Trombone, Adam Obrecht on Trumpet, Alissa Testroet on Tenor Sax and Aaron Olsen on Alto Sax, “Rock Around the Clock,” with soloists Aaron Olsen on Alto Sax, Kylie Petersen on Piano, Solei Lopez-Huerta on Trumpet, Kalee Juelsgaard on Vibraphone and Alissa Testroet on Tenor Sax and “What Makes You Beautiful.”
Junior High band members include: Saxophones: Olivia Carter, Emily Foran, Mari Gleason, Sophia Nelsen, MaKenna Nichols, Aaron Olsen, Macey Rudy, Rachael Rynearson and Alissa Testroet; Trombones: Emma Brand and Harlow Miller; Baritone: Grace Nelsen; Trumpets: Cameron Klever, Solei Lopez Huerta, Adam Obrecht, Brody Schultes and Mason Steckler; Rhythm section: Jenny Asmus, Oliver Diest, Kalee Juelsgaard, Kylie Peterson and Izik Reyers
The High School Band played “Flight of the Foo Birds” with soloists Anna Campbell and Sophia Sebetka, “Just Before I close My Eyes” featuring soloist Anna Campbell on flugelhorn, and “Pantalones Malos” with solos by Anna Campbell and Sophia Sebetka.
Members of the High School Band are: Saxophones: Sophia Sebetka and Rylee Brittain; Trombones: Kennedy Rohe and Eli Deist; Trumpets: Anna Campbell and Allision Elmquist; Rhythm section: Connor Christensen, Sheridan Meese and Kylie Petersen
The jazz bands are under the direction of Victoria Chargo, the Audubon 5-12 Band Director.