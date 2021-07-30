CARROLL – Katie Nelson, RN, BSN, OCN of St Anthony Regional Hospital was surprised and honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses at a reception that was held at the hospital on Thursday, July 22nd. Homemade cinnamon rolls were served to Katie and her surprise guests of family members and staff at the St. Anthony Cancer Center along with gourmet coffee donated by Queen Beans of Carroll. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
Katie (Freml) Nelson grew up in Glidden and studied nursing at Grand View University. She started at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in 2015 as a radiation oncology nurse and began her role as Oncology Nurse Navigator in 2019. She currently resides in Jefferson along with her husband, Chris Nelson and their two young children.
The nomination submitted read “Katie goes above and beyond taking care of cancer patients. She spends countless hours researching and trying to find programs to assist patients in their time of need. Transportation, lodging, coordinating appointments, and cell phone usage are just a few of the many things she does for patients. She is never too busy and always willing to lend a helping hand whenever and where ever she can. She does an excellent job of listening to patients and their family members to see what is needed and coordinate how we, as a facility, can assist them to the best of our ability. She is kind, pleasant and a very compassionate nurse. We are truly lucky to have her as our Nurse Navigator.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
“Katie exemplifies every aspect of an extraordinary nurse. She is a true patient advocate and has helped grow and develop the nurse navigator role to best meet the needs of our cancer patients. We are blessed to have her as part of our team and are honored to be able to recognize her for the care she provides.” Said Director of the Cancer Center, Lori Pietig.
“A nurse’s calling is more than just a job and often involves helping to save a life, bring a life into this world, or holding the hand of a life as they die with dignity,” said Scott Ellis, Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer at St. Anthony. “It is important to recognize the extraordinary work that the St. Anthony nurses perform in every area. The Daisy Award recognizes and honors the exceptional care our RNs, LPNs, CRNAs, and ARNPs provide.”