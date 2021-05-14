A fourth generation gathering at the Linda and Jerry Petersen of Audubon was held recently. Pictured (left to right) is the couple’s daughter Anita Baker of Shenandoah, Linda holding her five-month-old great-granddaughter Hallie Mae Baker, Jerry and grandson Jackson Baker of Omaha.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 61%
- Feels Like: 55°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 55°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:00:45 AM
- Sunset: 08:32:20 PM
- Dew Point: 44°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 94%
Sunrise: 06:00:45 AM
Sunset: 08:32:20 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:45 AM
Sunset: 08:33:20 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 05:58:46 AM
Sunset: 08:34:20 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 05:57:50 AM
Sunset: 08:35:20 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: E @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:56:55 AM
Sunset: 08:36:18 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: E @ 14mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 05:56:02 AM
Sunset: 08:37:16 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: ESE @ 14mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 05:55:10 AM
Sunset: 08:38:13 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSE @ 16mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- Minnesota Man Arrested Following Chase
- IOWA CLASS 1A SQM TRACK: Audubon automatically qualifies X events
- PREP TENNIS: XXX
- Saddle Club crowns queens
- Treasurer Fitzgerald Announces 529 Day Giveaway
- Yard and Garden: Questions Answered about Rhubarb
- Nominations for 2021 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award due May 24
- Audubon Community Calendar
- Uptick in Scams
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.