Convenient, quality healthcare close to home has always been the goal of GCH Clinics. This dedication to the community continues as GCH Clinics proudly announces the addition of Urgent Care Services to the Stuart Clinic, beginning Monday, April 5.
“GCH Clinics in Stuart is excited to bring Urgent Care Services to the Stuart community, giving patients greater access to the high quality, affordable care they deserve,” said Tina Nourse, Director of Clinics. “From 8 a.m. — 11 a.m. each weekday, patients can walk-in and access convenient, high-quality services when and where they need it.”
Urgent Care Services are designed to treat health concerns such as cough, fever, sore throat, and earaches. Chronic health conditions, physicals, medication refills, and more complex issues still REQUIRE an appointment and will not be completed during the Urgent Care hours.
The Clinic is open 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Fridays. The Urgent Care / Walk In services are ONLY being offered on weekday mornings from 8 a.m. — 11 a.m. GCH Clinics in Stuart is located at 312 N. Fremont Street.
Please call our office at (515) 523-8050 with any questions or to make an appointment.