On the late afternoon of March 8, Ryan Petersen, a resident of Colorado Springs, Colo., suddenly lost all feeling and control from mid-chest down as well as in his hands.
Ryan is the son of Jerry and Linda Petersen of Audubon. He is married to Rebecca Stohlmann and have 2 children, Landon and Cora. Ryan is a Audubon High School class of 1990 graduate and is 49 years old. He has retired from the Air Force after 22 years and receiving the rank of Major.
After several days in a local hospital, the doctors at CUHealth Anschutz Medical Hospital in Denver, Colorado, were able to pinpoint that Ryan suffered a spinal stroke causing paralysis, as a result of a clot settling somewhere between his C5 and T2 vertebrae. At this time, doctors can’t explain why it happened, but they still hope to learn so they can best know how to prevent another spinal stroke from occurring.
With spinal strokes, once the injury occurs, the injury is generally there to stay. The chances of returning to his previous level of function have been explored, but it’s too early at this time to determine how much, if any, ability he may regain. At this time, Ryan is undergoing both rehab and physical therapy in the spinal cord unit at the VA hospital in Denver under a team of extraordinary doctors and staff. Nonetheless, it is a challenging road to recovery—however that takes shape.
In the meantime, we would like to be able to help Ryan, his wife Rebecca, and their family defray the many costs following this spinal stroke, especially since this is a time of reduced household income. These costs include but aren’t limited to:
· Outfitting Ryan and Rebecca’s home for needs regarding Ryan’s limited mobility.
· An outfitted vehicle that’s wheelchair accessible.
· Travel costs between the hospital, rehab center, and home.
· Home services, such as cleaning and lawn care, that is more difficult to complete at this time.
· In-home nursing care.
Ryan, a veteran who served in our United States Air Force for 22 years, was deployed twice to the Middle East during his career and to several other locations as well. He has spent a lifetime giving not only to this country, but to his family, his neighborhood, and his community through active participation in many different church and local organizations. A giver with a servant’s heart by nature, Ryan has done much to be a source of hope and encouragement to others. We hope to give a small measure of that back to him in return.
Ryan does have medical insurance, but it is not comprehensive for an injury such as this and will not cover necessary modifications needed to get him back home, which will hopefully occur early summer. Our fundraising total takes this into account as well as the realities of financial hardship brought on by Ryan’s inability to work at this time and Rebecca’s reduced availability to work (Rebecca is a preschool teacher at a Colorado Springs school) while Ryan recovers.
He’s becoming more and more skilled at using adaptive equipment to become as independent as possible—and that’s amazing. Ryan and his wife, Rebecca, are hopeful that he’ll be ready to come home and move into outpatient therapy 3 to 5 times a week by the middle of June. To support that, they’re finalizing plans to modify their bathroom to create a no-barrier shower to accommodate a wheelchair. In addition to that, they’re preparing to have lifts installed to enable Ryan to get in and out of the house.
At this time, Ryan and Rebecca are also working with a transportation specialist to determine what type of accessible vehicle they’ll need to enable him to get to and from therapy. Ever the good-natured fellow, Ryan is in good spirits, and they both readily express that God is bigger than this challenge.
If you would like to send a card of well wishes or donate to them please send check or money order directly to them at: Ryan and Becky Petersen, 8017 Codrington Pl., Colorado Springs, CO 80908.