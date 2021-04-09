July 26, 1940 – April 1, 2021
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering for Robert “Bob” D. Clark, 80, was held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Orange Township Cemetery in rural Coon Rapids.
Robert “Bob” Deppman Clark, the son of Clair P. and Neva I. (Deppman) Clark, was born July 26, 1940, in Carroll, and died April 1, 2021, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 80 years, 8 months, and 5 days.
Bob was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Coon Rapids. Bob attended the Coon Rapids Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1958. He studied at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D. for two years then transferred to Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo. Bob was a member of the track team and ran the high hurdles.
On Nov. 12, 1960, he was united in marriage to Josephine Minnich by Reverend Cecil Latta in Des Moines. They were blessed with two children Cynthia and Eric. Bob completed his studies at Maryville and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and later received a Master of Science Degree from Maryville. They moved to the Granger, area where Bob taught Social Studies for a few years. They moved to Audubon, and Bob taught Junior High Social Studies at the Audubon Community Schools. Along with teaching, Bob also refereed and coached sports. After over 40 years of teaching Bob retired in 2002. During retirement he continued his passion for coaching track and other sports. Bob and Josie enjoyed traveling domestically, taking long walks and bird watching. He also enjoyed reading, watching sports, and playing golf.
Preceding him in death was his daughter Cynthia Lansman; his parents; and his sister-in-law Phyllis and husband Jack Donnelly.
Survivors include his wife Josie Clark of Audubon; his son Eric and wife Joan Clark of Sycamore, Ill.; his grandson Nicholas Gorener of Austin, Texas; his son-in-law Randy Lansman of Audubon; his sister Connie (Clark) Jackson and husband Clint of Omaha, Neb.; his sister-in-law Madelyn and husband Dr. Donald Moss of Lawrence, Kan.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.