AUDUBON - The Audubon City Council will talk about possible changes for law enforcement for the city and hold a public hearing on the FY22 Budget during a special council meeting on Monday.
With current Police Chief Matt Starmer retiring, and another department officer taking a job in Cass County recently, the city has been advertising for a new police chief. Council members decided to wait on advertising and hiring an additional officer until a new chief has been hired.
Another idea was raised when Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson spoke to council members during a recent meeting suggesting that law enforcement duties could be picked up by the sheriff's department, and while the council took no action that day, members will discuss law enforcement during Monday's special meeting.
In other business, the council will consider passing an ordinance amending water rates for outside customers. They will consider passing a resolution making Historical Preservation Committee appointments and discuss the intersection of Third Avenue and South Street.