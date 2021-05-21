Representatives from Audubon State Bank presented the State Track participants and coaches with funds to be used for expenses at State Track. Pictured (left to right): Front row: Matthew Beisswenger, Gavin Smith, Collin Bauer, Brandon Jensen, Ethan Klocke, Joel Klocke. Second row: Elizabeth Zaiger, Jaci Christensen, Hannah Thygesen, Abigail Zaiger, Audrey Jensen, Madison Burr. Third row: Madi Steckler, Grace Slater, Mattie Nielsen, Katelyn Nielsen, Kodi Brannan-Sporrer. Back row: Lorri Thygesen, Audubon State Bank; Tony Konkler, Tyler Christensen, Monte Riebhoff, coaches and Jennifer Bauer, Audubon State Bank. (Photo by Diana Ballou)

