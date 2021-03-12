On Wednesday, March 3, the AHS speech team competed in District Individual Speech. Speech contests have had a different look this year as the Audubon Speech Team chose to compete virtually. Instead of travelling to an area school to compete for live judges, schools had the option to hire an IHSSA judge and have them watch events via Zoom.
Judges score each event on a scale of I to III, with I being superior. In addition to the rating system, an event receiving a “I” rating gets to advance to the State Individual Speech contest.
Nine Audubon high school students competed in individual events and received the following scores:
Anna Campbell, senior, Solo Musical Theatre: I
Anna Campbell, senior, Solo Improvisational Acting: I
Eli Deist, freshman, Storytelling: I
Chloe Jackson, junior, Poetry: II
Jake Lauritsen, junior, Expository Address: II
Sheridan Meese, freshman, Poetry: I
Sophia Sebetka, senior, Prose: I
Ava Slater, freshman, Storytelling: I
Morgan Smith, freshman, After-Dinner Speaking: I
Morgan Smith, freshman, Acting: I
Autumn Zaiger, freshman, Poetry: I
The seven students who received “I” ratings will virtually compete at the state contest in mid-March were they will be evaluated by three judges. The AHS speech team is under the leadership of coaches Erin O’Brien and Steph Graham. Great job to everyone who competed at districts, and good luck to the speech team and their coaches at state!