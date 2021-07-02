Albert the Bull Campground has had many behind the scenes friends over the years. People have donated their time, labor and expense and have contributed to the enjoyment of camping.
Lee and Linda Jensen and Southside Welding are among the campground’s benefactors. This started many years ago as Lee worked with the late Jack Wilkinsen on getting campfire rings, along with cement bases, set up.
More rings have been added over the years as some have worn out or burnt through. This spring, Lee went through each of the 25 fire rings replacing legs, expanded metal bottoms and adding vent slots as needed.
The Audubon County Travelers would like to express their appreciation to Lee and Linda for their generosity to undertake this effort to add to the fun of having a campfire while camping.