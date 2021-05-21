The Audubon Community Schools’ third grade musical was held Tuesday, May 11th in the high school auditorium. The musical was called “How Does Your Garden Grow.” The students, dressed as scarecrows, weeds, flowers, bunnies, bugs, gardeners and more, sang and acted to songs “Planting Seeds,” We Are the Loveliest Flowers,” “Weeds Rule,” and others. The musical was directed by Mrs. Crystal Dreher, elementary music teacher.

