March 16, 1946
– April 22, 2021
Funeral services for Thomas Edward Sporrer, 75, were held Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning, Reverend Brian Danner officiationg. Honorary Casket Bearers were Tom’s Siblings: Sue Romey, Larry Sporrer, Keith Sporrer, Ken Sporrer, Dave Sporrer, Marty Sporrer and Randy Sporrer. A private family interment will be at a later date in the Gray Cemetery, in Gray.
Thomas Edward Sporrer, son of Clarence “Doc” and Elaine (Klocke) Sporrer, was born on March 16, 1946 at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll. Tom grew up on the family farm near Templeton and attended Templeton parochial school and Kuemper Catholic High School in Carroll, graduating with the class of 1964.
Tom was drafted into the United States Army on Nov. 1, 1965 and was stationed in Vietnam. He attained the rank of Sergeant (E-5) before his honorable discharge on Nov. 1, 1967. Shortly after Tom’s discharge he married Eileen Leiting on Nov. 11, 1967, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Arcadia. They raised three children on the farm they purchased near Gray. Tom enjoyed farming. During the financial crisis in the 1980’s, he started his career with the post office, retiring in 2002. During retirement, Tom renovated and rented out homes in Manning and Gray and also worked at Ohde Funeral Home.
Enjoying time spent outdoors, Tom would go camping, fishing, hunting or just spend time in his backyard with the birds and squirrels. When indoors, Tom liked a good card game. He was a proud dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, and valued the time he and Eileen got to spend with their grandkids, attending as many events that they were involved in that they possibly could. Tom possessed an infectious personality and great sense of humor and was never too busy to stop and have a conversation or tell a joke or two.
Tom battled many serious health issues over the years with strength and good humor. He was a humble man and never let on how critically ill he had become. He passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his home on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 6 days.
Tom is survived by his wife Eileen Sporrer of Manning; three children: Phil Sporrer and wife Lisa of Ames; Angie Williams and husband Rod of Hamlin; Tim Sporrer and wife Lori of Audubon; grandchildren: Sean, Aaron, Erica, Cody, Jake, Amber, Payton and Shyanne; ten great-grandchildren; siblings: Sue Romey of Carroll; Larry Sporrer, Keith Sporrer, Ken Sporrer, Dave Sporrer and wife Sylvia, Marty Sporrer, all of Templeton and Randy Sporrer and wife Vanda of California; several aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Herman and Catherine Leiting; and sister-in-law Michele Sporrer.