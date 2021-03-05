Let your mind travel back to 1950. It was a time of love and laughter, celebrating and dancing, gathering and entertaining.
At one such evening celebration, the St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance (which is still held to this day, some 70 years later), a young woman and man had luck on their side.
This particular young girl was carrying on with her friends. Energy and excitement were charging through the air. Almost like being struck by magic, she stopped short in her speaking and exclaimed, “That is the most handsome man I’ve ever seen!” as she laid eyes on a young man who also was in attendance that night.
Here comes the lucky part. As she was proclaiming her attraction for him, he was also magically drawn to her. Together, they enjoyed the festivities of the evening and when it ended, the young man told the young woman he wanted to give her a ride home.
This one special dance led to many more dates. There even was a promise of love at the end of the rainbow, or in this case, the wheat run. This couple was able to hold on to the magic for the next few months and married at the end of September that same year. They were married 62 amazing years. While they both have passed on to a much quieter place, their memory is as vibrant as a rainbow, especially within the hearts of those here on Earth who cherish them.
Lori’s Flowers has been blessed help keep their memory alive with a donation of “St. Patrick’s Day flowers” to be given to the Exira Care Center and Friendship Home this year.
Thank you so much to the anonymous sponsor for sharing this love story with us. We are so honored to be able to share a tidbit and hope it brings light to your day as you’re reading it.
May your mornings bring joy and your evenings bring peace. May your troubles grow few as your blessings increase. Be no worse than the happiest day of your past. And your hearts joined forever in love. – Irish Blessing for lovers