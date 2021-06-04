Feb 1, 1945 — Dec. 18, 2020
A Celebration of Life for Judith Kay Brent, 75, will be on June 12, 2021 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, rural Audubon.
Florence, Ariz. — Judy stepped from this life into eternity on Dec. 18, 2020 at KPC Promise Hospital of Mesa, Ariz. She was born Feb. 1, 1945 in Storm Lake. Judy was the first born daughter of Francis and Elene (Raak) Alstott.
Judy graduated in 1963 from Laurens High School, Laurens. She continued her education at Fort Dodge Community College earning an Associates Degree in Nursing. Judy was a registered nurse for 42 years. She was a nurse in many facets of nursing and practiced in Iowa, Minnesota, Colorado, and Kansas.
Judy married her County Fair Sweetheart, Craig Arthur Brent on Feb. 1, 1964 in Pocahontas. They were blessed to have over 56 years together. To their union there was four children. Judy was a giving person. She was a perfectionist with her hands as a nurse, painting, cooking, quilting, making handmade cards, and caring for her family. Judy gave encouragement through her handwritten cards she sent out to many people in the last year. She had a deep passion of love for her family and friends. Judy was a Christian lady with a profound strong faith.
Judy will live on in the memories of her family: Husband, Craig of Saint Francis, Kan., and Florence, Ariz., Daughters, Melanie (Ron) St. Peter of Florence, Ariz., Marcy (Michael) Johnson, of Osakis, Minn. Sons: Brian (Erica) Brent of Nowata, Okla., and Bradley (Doctor Amy) Brent of Decatur, Texas. Her grandchildren Cassie (Nathan) Lind, Chase St. Peter, Dain (fiancé Giao Ta) Johnson, Emma and Levi Johnson, Garrett, Gavin, and Tripp Brent, Rhett, Carsynn, and Reed Brent. Great-Grandchildren Hadley and Hudson Lind. Siblings, Gail (Allen) Hartman, David (Carolyn) Alstott, and brother-in-law John Carlson. She is proceeded in death by her parents and sister Mary Carlson.
A private family ceremony was held on Dec.20, 2020 at Harmony Community Baptist Church, Mesa Ariz.