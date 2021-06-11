June 4, 202 1- June 4-2021
A private family funeral service for Freya Jo Christoffersen, infant, will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery west of Audubon.
Freya Jo Christoffersen, the infant daughter of Eric Lyle and Hannah Marie (Madsen) Christoffersen was born and died June 4, 2021, at the Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.
Freya was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Dale Poldberg, Lyle “Shorty” and Dorothy Christoffersen, and Chuck and Bonnie Stolz.
Survivors include her parents, Eric and Hannah Christoffersen of rural Audubon; her grandparents, Neal and Janet Christoffersen of Audubon, and Todd and Angie Madsen of Jacksonville; her great- grandparents: Earl and Lynn Madsen of Temple, Texas, Patty Lauritsen of Kimballton, and Myrna Poldberg of Harlan; her aunts and uncles: Ann and husband Chad Henrichs and their son Drake of Urbandale, Alicea and husband Ben Norton and their children, Ada and Liam of Omaha, Neb., Amelia and husband Nolan Teegerstrom and their children, Jax and Joey of Elk Horn, and Lydia Madsen of Jacksonville; plus many other extended family members.