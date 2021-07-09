Sept. 16, 1937 – July 1, 2021
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marlene M. Christensen, 83, was conducted by Father David Nkrumah on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Interment was in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton. The honorary casket bearers were her granddaughters Kylie Christensen, Kaitlyn Christensen, and Erica Heckman. The casket bearers were her grandsons Collin Heckman, Ryan Heckman, Trever Schulz, Jason Schulz, and Kolten Christensen.
Marlene M. Christensen, the daughter of Clarence “Bud” and Catherine ( Block) Schaben, was born Sept. 16, 1937, near Defiance, and died July 1, 2021, at the Salem Lutheran Nursing Home in Elk Horn, at the age of 83 years, 9 months, and 15 days.
Marlene was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance. She attended the St. Paul’s parochial schools graduating with the High School Class of 1956. Marlene attended business school then was employed by Variety Distributers later becoming the Office Manager.
On Feb. 4, 1967, she was united in marriage to Lyle Frank Christensen at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance. They were blessed with four daughters Lynne, Doreen, Tracy, and Tammi. They operated a farm northeast of Kimballton, where they would grow row crops and raise livestock. Marlene always had a large vegetable garden and strawberry patch. They retired from farming in 2002 and Marlene then worked at the Danish Inn until she retired due to her health in 2004. They lived on the farm until moving to Harlan, in December of 2010. Lyle died Feb. 2, 2011. Marlene later moved to the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, in January of 2013.
Marlene was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon, including work with the ladies Altar Society and teaching religious education classes. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. During retirement Lyle and Marlene bought a camper and enjoyed traveling around the country. She was a real animal lover and fed and cared for many different animals. Marlene enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, polka dancing, reading books and babysitting for her grandchildren. She was also well known for her strawberry jam and Danish pepperner cookies.
Preceding her in death was her husband Lyle F. Christensen; her parents; her brothers Adolph “Addie” Schaben, Dennis Schaben, Warren “ Tobe” Schaben, and Donald Schaben; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Olivia and Gaylor Christensen; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Leo McCullough, Burdette Christensen, Lamont Christensen, Beulah and husband Lee “Woody” Jensen, Doris and husband Wayne Hollingsworth, Ivan and wife Amy Christensen and Dale Christensen.
Survivors include her daughters; Lynne and husband James Heckman of Boone, Doreen and husband Kristopher Andersen of Audubon, Tracy Christensen of Kimballton, and Tammi and husband John Schulz of Elk Horn; her 10 grandchildren: Collin and wife Elizabeth Heckman and Ryan Heckman all of Boone, Erica Heckman of Fort Hancock, Texas, Kolten Christensen, Abriella and Aleena Andersen all of Audubon, Kaitlyn and Kylie Christensen both of Kimballton, Trever and Jason Schulz both of Elk Horn; her brother and sisters; Mary and husband Richard Muell of Missouri Valley, Alice McCullough of Carroll, and Alan and wife Joanne Schaben of Harlan; her sisters-in-law Judy Schaben of Manning, LouAnn Schaben of Defiance, Shirley Christensen of Marne, and Lois Jean Christensen of Elk Horn, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family prefers memorials be sent to Salem Lutheran Home, Elk Horn, or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Audubon.