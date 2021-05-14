April 29, 2021 was a special day for Evelyn Roberts. Ev celebrated her 100th birthday. Ev is also a member of P.E.O. Chapter BJ. At this quick gathering Margee Shaffer, president of Chapter BJ, presented Ev with a certificate to honor her 70 years of membership in this sisterhood. Several members attended a brief gathering to celebrate along with Ev’s family members who also belong to Chapter BJ. Pictured (left to right): Katelyn Asmus, Ev’s great-granddaughter, Sarah Asmus, granddaughter, Evelyn, Carolyn Bruhn, daughter and Margee Shaffer, President of Chapter BJ.
