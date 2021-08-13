ATLANTIC — AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held this Saturday, Aug. 14 rain or shine. AtlanticFest is an annual festival that serves as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
“After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous sponsors and community members to help make this event possible this year,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
“AtlanticFest is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Chamber. Our sponsors help cover a lot of the costs of the event, allowing us to raise funds through registration fees, pop stand sales and the 50/50 raffle. We use the funds from AtlanticFest to continue to grow community events while also supporting business-based programs. We’re really pleased to bring it back this year and offer the community a day of fun activities while supporting local businesses, civic organizations and the Chamber,” Smith said.
Downtown Atlantic will be filled with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Come early and start the day off with a run or walk in the Annual Road Race. Registration is from 7 AM – 7:45 a.m. at 6th and Chestnut Street with the race beginning at 8 a.m. A new route will be utilized this year with a map available at www.atlanticiowa.com.
There will be crafters from all over southwest Iowa, information booths from area organizations, Bingo, provided by Atlantic Business & Professional Women, as well as some of the best food vendors to help satisfy any appetite. Kids can enjoy numerous activities in the park including carnival games, sponsored by United Church of Christ, and with free entertainment on the entertainment stage, you can’t go wrong!
New this year, the Atlantic Hawks RC/Club will be set up in front of the Rock Island Depot, displaying numerous model airplanes. They will be hosting flight demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for spectators to enjoy. The Rock Island Depot is located at 102 Chestnut Street.
The annual Car Show will honor Kelly Schlake, previous owner of Atlantic Motor Supply (NAPA), as the Kelly Schlake Memorial Car Show, filling Chestnut Street with new and vintage cars. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. at 3rd and Poplar Street, with awards beginning at 3 p.m.
“Kelly was not only a huge supporter of Atlantic, but the Annual Car Show was always his favorite event of the year, which he was also a big sponsor of. When he passed away last winter, his family wanted to do something to honor his memory and we felt hosting the Car Show in his honor was the perfect fit. We’re anticipating one of our largest Car Show’s to date,” Smith said.
A full schedule of events can be found at www.atlanticiowa.com as well as the Chamber’s Facebook Page. Volunteer slots are still available as well. Contact the Chamber at 712-243-3017 to learn more.
Thank you to our Proud Partners: First Whitney Bank & Trust, A.M. Cohron & Son, Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Atlantic Motor Supply (NAPA), Rolling Hills Bank & Trust, Lindeman Tractor, Inc., Armour Insurance, Atlantic Business & Professional Women, Atlantic Home Realty, Atlantic Municipal Utilities, Brocker, Karns & Karns, Brown Electric, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Camblin Plumbing & Heating, Cook Sanitation, Diamond Detailing, Downtowner Café & Catering, Granny’s Kettle Korn, Hepler Curbside Recycling & Sanitation, McAtee Tire, McDermott & Son Roofing, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, R/T Motors, Rush, CPA & Associates, Salute Gymnastics, SeedPro North, TW Auto Sales and Wiota Steakhouse.