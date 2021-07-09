Jan. 5, 1936 – July 1, 2021
Catherine Marie Davis, the daughter of Anthony and Dorothy (Cretsinger) Loeffler, was born Jan. 5, 1936, near Coon Rapids, and died July 1, 2021, at her son, John’s home in Exira, at the age of 85 years, 5 months, and 26 days.
Catherine was baptized and confirmed at the Catholic Church in Lohrville. She attended the Rinard School graduating with the High School Class of 1953.
On April 26, 1955, she was united in marriage to Benjamin Davis at the Catholic Church in Lohrville. They were blessed with three sons Michael, John, and Matthew. Benjamin was serving in the United States Air Force and was transferred many times over his career. They lived in Dayton, Ohio, Macon, Ga., Hawaii, Syracuse, N.Y., and Bellevue, Neb. During these years Catherine was a homemaker taking care of and raising their three sons. Benjamin was honorably discharged and retired from the service while living in Bellevue, Neb. Catherine was employed as a secretary for the Missionary Society of St. Columban. They also owned and operated Ben’s Café and Catherine helped run the business. She continued to work for the Columban Fathers until she retired. They moved to LaVista, Neb., and Catherine enjoyed raising all types of flowers in her yard. Ben died Jan. 30, 2008. Catherine lived in their home for several years then moved to an apartment in LaVista and was planning on moving to Exira in the near future.
Catherine was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion, Neb. Her passion was tending to her flowers and enjoyed visiting with her friends.
Preceding her in death was her husband Benjamin Davis; her grandson Gary Davis; and her parents.
Survivors include her sons Mike and wife Shelley Davis and John Davis all of Exira, and Matt Davis of Omaha, Neb.; her grandson Christopher and wife Courtney Davis of Brayton; her step-granddaughter Elizabeth and husband Clay Perry of Audubon; her sisters Theresa and husband Roger Willison of Lohrville, Bernadette Clark of Guthrie Center, and Annette Wurr of Auburn; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.