Feb. 20, 1943
– March 28, 2021
Funeral services for Nadine Rae Jorgensen, 78, were conducted by Pastor Steven Frock on Thursday afternoon April 8, at 2 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.
Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The casket bearers were Bradley Jorgensen, Jeff Jorgensen, Gary Staples, and Dan Fowble.
Nadine Rae Jorgensen, the daughter of Emmert and Phyllis (Simonsen) Krogh, was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Carroll and died March 28, 2021, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 78 years, 1 month, and 8 days.
Nadine was baptized and confirmed at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. She attended rural school Hamlin #1 then graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1961. Following High School Nadine was employed as a Nurse’s Aide at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital for several years.
In 1967 she was united in marriage to Darvin Jorgensen at the Exira Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two daughters Sherri and Darcie. When the children were born, Nadine became a homemaker taking care of Darvin and raising the girls.
Nadine was a member of the Exira Lutheran Church and was a member of the Ladies’ Circle. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and was an avid Elvis Presly fan. Nadine enjoyed being with her family especially taking care of the grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her parents; her brother Larry Krogh; and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Lloyd Jorgensen, H.P. Jorgensen, Jr., Geneva and husband LaVern Krauel, Yvonne and husband Keith Staples, Sharlene and husband Mike Jensen, Patricia Schurer, Eric John and wife Audrey Jorgensen, Lyle “Louie” Murray, and Gordon Wealch.
Survivors include her husband Darvin Jorgensen of Exira; her daughters Sherri Jorgensen of Exira, Darcie Jorgensen of Omaha, Neb.; her grandchildren Bradley Jorgensen, Sabrina Jorgensen, and Courtney Jorgensen all of Exira; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Franklin and wife Carol Jorgensen of Audubon, Virginia and husband Norbert Stoberl of Manning, Beatrice Wealch, Marlene and husband Kent Walters, Jane Jorgensen, and Shirley Jorgensen all of Audubon, and Mick Schurer of Lawrence, Kan.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.