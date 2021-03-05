This year’s speech season has been a huge shift from a typical year. There were surveys sent to coaches from all over the state to determine what would be the best way to run competitions and events. Ultimately, things were changed and each school was given choices of how they would like to compete the year. The options ranged from limited numbers of schools attending mini-contests, hiring an IHSSA certified judge to come to your school to evaluate performers, having a Zoom meeting with a hired judge, virtually performing in front of judges live at a contest site, or recording and sending in your performance to a judge at a contest site.
Confusing right? With the decisions trickling down later than usual we made the decision with our students to run Group Improv this year for Large Group season and put every other large group category on hold. With the stress levels, students were already feeling this year the limited time was too much to write and learn scripts, as well as blocking, costumes, etc.
We had two improv groups compete for Districts which we held via Zoom with a judge. The groups were both full of new speech team members, so their success was incredible especially considering the limited time line. The groups were Super Fresh with Jordan Porsch, Connor Christensen, and Eli Deist and Ladies in Waiting with Sheridan Meese, Autumn Zaiger, Morgan Smith, and Ava Slater. Both of these groups were coached by Stephenie Graham. The day of the contest both groups were excited and nervous about the competition. They warmed up before the event. Parents were able to attend and socially distance, which I think added comfort to the new experience. The team of Super Fresh earned a rating of I, so they are going on to State. Ladies in Waiting earned a rating of II, which is an incredibly good score for novice speech members.
State this year was also be held virtually. We recorded the event and sent it to a contest site where three judges evaluates the performance, provides a rating, and possibly nominates our students for All-State Honors. Our recording was sent off to be judged Tuesday, Feb. 9th.
We have also started Individual Events practices. Districts for individual events will occured around the fourth week in February. We had a judge Zoom meet with us again for the event.
This is a challenging year for our students, but they have shown how strong, resilient, and adaptive they are. Both Ms. Graham and myself are incredibly proud of all the hard work they have done.