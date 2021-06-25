Oct. 1, 1935 – June 17, 2021
A Celebration of Life service for Louise K. (Gleason) Brown, 85, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Indianola.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the church. Graveside committal of cremains will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Audubon.
Louise K. (Gleason) Brown, Indianola, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was born October 1, 1935 in Audubon.
She was raised by her parents Lois and George Gleason to be a strong woman. In 1953, she graduated from Audubon High School with the nickname “Deed”, a childhood name given to her by her little brother Richard. She was an accomplished soloist and went to Morningside College, in Sioux City, majoring in Music.
Louise worked at Corky’s Drive-In as a carhop in Audubon where she met Everett. They were married June 24, 1956, in Audubon.
Throughout the years, Louise worked for AT&T as a switchboard operator, and a telephone operator. Her most rewarding job was working as a Special Education Teacher’s Aide, which she did for many years in Ralston, Neb. and Missouri Valley. In life, though, her most cherished moments were raising their three children and caring for her family, (this often came in the form of cookies). Louise was a talented cook, baker, and loved entertaining family and friends. She was active in church and community activities in the many towns they lived in. Panora, and Mesa, Ariz., were two of her favorite communities to live, shop and entertain in. Music and playing cards were always a part of her life. Louise loved to travel. She especially enjoyed family vacations to Galena, Branson and Lake Tahoe. She and Everett traveled with friends to many National Parks and Presidential Libraries. Other special places were Hawaii, Alaska, Belgium, Denmark, Lake Louise in Canada and several cruises.
Louise is survived by her husband Everett and their three children Anthony Brown (Kris Jacob) of Lidderdale; Rachel (René) Engelhardt of Alexandria, Ohio; and Curtis (Cherie) Brown of Belle Plaine. Her eight grandchildren Timothy (Jordan) Brown of Cedar Rapids; Peter (Jess) Brown of Carroll; Ben (Rebecca) Engelhardt of Columbus, Ohio; Marie Engelhardt of Westerville, Ohio; Heidi Engelhardt of Fort Collins, Colo.; Nolan (Madison) Brown of Tiffin; Holly (Dustin) Kriegel of Hartwick; and Austin Brown of Belle Plaine. Her nine great-grandchildren Titus, Logan, Jensen, Mia, Emma, Lillian, Roosevelt, Cameron, Zoe, and one on the way. Her brother Richard (Lela) Gleason of Audubon, and her sister-in-law Margery (Roy) Middaugh of Glidden.
Louise was preceded in death by: her parents George and Lois Gleason of Audubon, her in-laws Peter and Marie Brown of Brayton, her sister Norma Jean (Tootie) Davis and brother in-law Marvin Davis of Warrenton, Mo., in-laws Marilyn and Frank Smith of Brayton, and in-laws Earl and Jean Brown of Amana.
Memorials may be given to Wesley Life Hospice or the Louise Gleason Brown Scholarship Fund for a scholarship to be awarded at Audubon High School Graduate C/O Audubon State Bank P.O. Box 149 Audubon, IA 50025.
