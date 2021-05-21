March 21, 1949-May 14, 2021
A private family Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service for Sharlene Carole Williamson, 72, will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, at a later date. Honorary casket bearers will be Leonard Hansen, Richard “Dick” Hansen, Theodore “Ted” Hansen, Charles Heiner, Donald Heiner, and Relo Ramirez.
Sharlene Carole Williamson, the daughter of Arthur and Cora (Brack) Hansen, was born March 21, 1949, in Wiota, and died May 14, 2021, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 72 years, 1 month, and 24 days.
Sharlene attended Fontanelle Community Schools and then helped operate the family farm. She was blessed with three children, Charles, Donald, and Becky. She was a homemaker for several years raising her children.
On June 25, 1977, she was united in marriage to Collin Williamson at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. They lived on Collin’s farm until the late 1980’s when they moved into Audubon. She was employed at The Hamburger Shop in Audubon for several years and later worked at the T-Bone Club until it closed. In her later years, she was employed at The Friendship Home in Audubon in housekeeping until she retired. Collin died June 16, 2020.
In her younger years, she enjoyed doing latch hooks and anything to do with oil painting. Sharlene and Collin enjoyed traveling together whenever they were able to do so with Branson, Mo., being one of their favorites. In her spare time you could often find her working on puzzles, completing puzzle books, or tending to her flower and vegetable garden. Most of all she was a devoted mother and loved to spend time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Collin Williamson; her parents; her brothers and sisters: Vera and husband Ray VanVelkinburgh, Jeri and husband Lloyd Lamb, and LeRoy and wife Winnie Jessen; her brother-in-law, Dale Lamb; and her sister-in-law, Eva Mae Hansen.
Survivors include her children: Charles and wife Bernadette Heiner of Spickard, Mo.; Donald Heiner of Audubon; and Becky and husband Mark Anderson of Weatherford, Texas; her grandchildren: Alicia Armstrong of Salem, Ore., Sharon Ramirez of Mineral Wells, Texas, Samantha and husband Josh Young of Fort Worth, Texas, and Relo and wife Marina Ramirez of Mineral Wells; seven great-grandchildren; her brothers and sisters: Fern Lamb of Cottonwood, Ariz., Leonard and wife Anita Hansen of Exira, Richard “Dick” Hansen of Harlan, Shirley and husband Ben Bradley of Cookeville, Tenn., and Theodore “Ted” and wife Donna Hansen of Audubon; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.